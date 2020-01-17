Are you a musician, an entertainer, a creative or an upcoming artist? Have you heard about the new video App making songs/short videos go viral in Kenya?

Vskit is a mobile application that is used to create short and fun videos by content creators. It was first introduced to the African market in March 2018 and currently commands a subscription of more than 20 million users.

With Vskit looking to create a digital lifestyle with one of the largest video communities by use of mobile, it has attracted a significant number of artists from across the 34 countries in which it operates, in Africa. Some of these artists have taken the responsibility of being Vskit Brand Ambassadors.

The mobile application continues to be embraced by young people who have talents they want to showcase to the world and the only resource they can afford is a smartphone. It targets users of between the ages of 18 – 30 years old.

Important details about video App - Vskit helping songs trend in Kenya

Vskit has different categories of videos that have attracted a lot of interest from their consumers which include; light drama, beauty, fashion, slapstick and Popular Dances.

The app introduces artists to a new audience across Africa, in addition to giving them the platform to exercise their creativity to the fullest. This includes allowing users to edit their own videos.

“I have found a different audience through Vskit. I am reaching a wider audience and expanding my territory as an artist,” said Ben C who is one of the artists working with Vskit.

“There are very interesting people on Vskit, the more I see videos on Vskit the more I get creative ideas,” he added.

How to join Vskit

The app created by Transsnet Media (Vskit) is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Palmstore on Tecno and Infinix phones.

After downloading Vskit, one will be required to sign up by using either your phone number, Facebook account or Google mail.

You will then be required to add your name and create a password that you will be required to give when logging into Vskit.

Vskit will then give you a Vskit ID which you can only change once to your preferred one. Then you can also update your Bio.

The App allows users to follow their favorite creators and also displays the most popular videos uploaded.

One can also create duet videos with already uploaded videos.

According to Vskit, they chose Africa because there are people ready to produce content that directly reflects their generational and cultural landscape, and the app caters for both content creators and the consumers.

“We chose the African market as our launch pad because we feel that there’s a convergence of opportunities currently happening,” Vskit Marketing Manager David Mwawasi states.