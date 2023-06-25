The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Inooro TV presenter Ken Wakuraya gives update after arrest while performing on stage

Charles Ouma

The TV presenter who doubles up as a Mugithi artiste was arrested on stage while entertaining revelers at a club in Kasarani

Ken Wakuraya
Ken Wakuraya

Inooro TV presenter Ken Wakuraya took to social media in an angry rant after he was arrested on Saturday evening while performing on stage.

Recommended articles

The journalist was arrested while performing at a popular club in Kasarani, Nairobi.

He revealed that he was arrested alongside others for failing Sh20,000 without revealing what the money was for.

The former Tahidi High actor added that he was not sure where they were being taken after their arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What kind of Kenya is this? Is there a curfew? Why arrest artists? I've been arrested, now I'm in a police car because I can't pay 20k. I don't know where we're going," Ken wrote shortly after the arrest.

In subsequent posts, the Mugithi singer shared videos documenting his tribulations alongside others as they were ferried away in a police car.

The journalist who doubles up as a Mugithi artiste wondered loudly why he was being arrested yet he had not broken any law or stolen from anyone.

He showed his hands in handcuffs, stating that he was performing at a club when the officers pounced on him.

"These are my hands. They caught me and put handcuffs on me. I am an artist. Who did I steal from? I was performing and I was live. The government knows I was performing. Where did I steal from?" Kuraya complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several voices could be heard grumbling and complaining as they sought to know their offence and where they were being taken to.

Ken Wakuraya
Ken Wakuraya Pulse Live Kenya

Some also accused the police officers of stealing their personal belongings.

Freedom at last

Others could be heard complaining that the handcuffs used during their arrest was tearing their flesh and requesting to be set free.

ADVERTISEMENT

A voice could be heard saying: "It's cutting my hands, open them, open them, I'm going to die."

READ: Peter Miracle Baby exits Inooro TV after 5 years

Minutes before his arrest, the journalist spent part of the evening sharing videos online as he entertained revellers before his good time came to an abrupt end with the arrest.

He was eventually released and provided an update on social media writing:

"Thanks good people for your concerns over our arrest yesterday it was soo unfortunate that a band that is working hard to make ends meet can spend a night n half day in police cells while crooks and all manner of criminals are walking free .

ADVERTISEMENT

#Artisnotacrime next tupatane @Lacascada Ruaka".

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inooro TV presenter Ken Wakuraya gives update after arrest while performing on stage

Inooro TV presenter Ken Wakuraya gives update after arrest while performing on stage

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Ian Mbugua and Vannessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo