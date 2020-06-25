Hot 96 presenter Nancy Wanjiku Karanja aka Shix Kapienga has finally confirmed her departure from the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned radio station.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kapienga bid farewell to her now former co-host Rapcha Sayantist whom they co-hosted the Drop Zone together for several years.

In her own words, Shix said it was an amazing journey working together and she will miss the amazing nights they had working at Hot 96, creating a huge fan base for their reggae show.

It has been one amazing journey – Shix Kapienga confirms Hot 96 exit

“Rapchiziiiiiiiiii @rapcha.sayantist 🤗🤗🤗 it has been one amazing journey, will most definitely miss our crazy nights on air. 💚💛❤#Bless,” wrote Shix Kapienga.

Ms. Kapienga’s confirmation comes a few days after reports went around that the Royal Media Services had fired about 30 employees and she was one among those fired by the company.

The new layoffs at RMS came a few days after one of her competitor companies the Mediamax Limited showed the door to about 100 employees, including the entire newsroom.

Reports indicated that the affected individuals were fired via SMS that was sent by the human resources managers, late in the night.

The text message said they had been dismissed on grounds of redundancy.

The media group went ahead to hire new talents to replace the fired Mediamax team.

