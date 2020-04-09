Citizen TV presenter Kambua Mathu has said that it took her many years to recover from the death of her father Professor Manundu.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kambua said that grief is something no one can prepare you for, noting that each time you think it’s over, it comes back in a new form.

The singer stated that she grieved a lot because the father never got to see her son whom she gave birth to, several years after his death, adding that she will never forget how he used to laugh.

It has taken me years to heal and fully come to terms with the loss – Kambua on father’s death

In the post, the mother of one said losing her dad taught her to understand that grief and hope co-exist and the hope gives the pain people go through some purpose.

Kambua who was marking her father’s death anniversary noted that she is thankful that her father’s bequest points to Jesus.

Her father died on April 9, 2014.

It has taken me years to heal and fully come to terms with the loss – Kambua on father’s death

“6 years ago today, my Father went to be with the Lord. It has taken me years to heal and fully come to terms with the loss. Grief is like unfamiliar, uncharted waters than no one can fully prepare you for. Grief is multilayered; just when you think it's over, it reveals itself in a new light. I have grieved the fact that he never got to meet my beautiful baby boy. I've grieved my fading memory, guilted myself for forgetting things I should remember about dad. But I will never forget the sound of his booming laugh, nor the sparkle in his eyes, or the warmth of his hands... just as I will never forget how cold they were before he breathed his last. It has taken me many years to accept and understand that both grief and my hope in Christ can indeed co-exist. And this hope in no way nullifies the pain- it gives it purpose. God writes our stories, and in Him nothing is lost. Our present pain and suffering is nothing compared to the glory that will be revealed in us. I am grateful that my father's legacy points to Jesus. Keep resting in glory my Papa. 09/04/2014,” wrote Kambua.