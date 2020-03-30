Tanasha Donna finally admits to breaking up with Diamond Platnumz (Video)

Media Personality cum singer Tanasha Donna has finally admitted to have ended her relationship with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

In an Interactive Insta-Live, Ms Donna disclosed that its never easy to deal with a breakup, but she will be sharing her story soon, highlighting what transpired before she decided to walk away.

At first Mama Nasseb Junior had refused to address the dilemma surrounding her love life, but after being pressed by fans she agreed to speak out.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna (Instagram)

It’s never easy to deal with a break up

“I know a lot of your guys wanna know about what went down in my relationship and my personal life. This is not something I’m ready to come out with in public just as yet. Its something very personal and everybody as their own timing of coming out with their own stories, so I’m not here to talk about what happened in my previous relationship “said Tanasha Donna.

She went on to assure her fans that she will be sharing a small bit of her story in a Magazine that will be out soon.

“It’s never easy to deal with a break up but am focusing on what matters the most, but I’m greatful all is well. But will talk about when the right time comes because everyone has her way of handling things. When I’m ready I will talk about it. And in the next few weeks I will tell a bit of my story in a magazine that I’m on the cover because I see everybody want to know what happened” added Ms Donna.

Too Private for Chibu

Her confession comes days after Baby Daddy Chibu Dangote declined to admit if it was true that his relationship with Ms Donna was over.

A fan asked "So where is Tanasha?"

A smiling Diamond responded saying; “That's too private... Hayo mammbo ya familia kidogo".

