Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has said that it is not easy for females trying to make it on their own in the music industry.

The mother of one, who was celebrating having over 1.5 million views on her last song Sawa, narrated how she had sleepless nights working on her music and other challenges she has been through.

She pointed out that being your own boss is difficult because she has been to boardrooms where she has had to convince bosses who end up wanting to go out with her, to trust in her music.

It’s not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own – Tanasha Donna

“1.5M + views in 1 month. That’s an achievement & a half for me. It’s not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own... The sleepless nights my team & I had, financing your own projects( songs & videos) being behind every single step or every creative process of any project, having to enter boardroom meetings & try convince some bosses (some of whom are team mafisi) to TRUST THE ART... having a son & family to take care of.... Being your own boss is TOUGH I tell you, BUT when you see the fruits of your hard work finally blossom & grow into something amazing you know you’re BLESSED & become GRATEFUL. & trust me I’m just getting started,” read part of Tanasha’s post.

Ms Donna also informed her fans that she has been working on a lot of projects which include collaborations with international artistes.

It’s not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own – Tanasha Donna

Mama Naseeb Jr. appreciated her fans for the love they have shown her since she began her music journey.

“Got so much lined up for this year Especially collaborations, both local & international! I feel like I’m literally done recording for the year now. Weh! 😂😅 Just busy with visuals now! Thanks to everyone who showed SAWA so much love. Not my type of music genre, though I just had to drop a positive catchy song to encourage us all during tough times. My country 🇰🇪 , My beautiful KENYA... Everywhere I go, the amount of love & recognition you all show me is amazing. Sometimes I walk to the shop or supermarket forgetting that people recognize me & when people just start singing “ Sawa sawa na weweeee” It brings tears to my eyes... I still forget every day & drive out in my slippers & pj’s kununua maziwa & still get shocked when people on the streets call my name"

Read Also: Fisi detected – Fans say over Governor Sonko’s comments on Tanasha Donna’s posts

It’s not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own – Tanasha Donna

"Sorry i’l always be new to this guys 🙈🙊😂😂 THANK YOU EAST AFRICA, our song trended not only in EA but also all over UAE 🇦🇪, hit #1 in countries I never expected leave alone ever been to, Qatar, Dubai, Oman, Saudi... & it’s all because of the amazing love East Africans & Africans have shown me even when most thought I wouldn’t make it far once on my own. Thank you all, thanks to my amazing little team! Without them I’m nothing!” said Tanasha Donna.