I’ve been getting threats – Mr Seed after announcing collabo with ex-EMB singer Peter Blessing

Gospel singer Mr Seed has said that he has been receiving threats after announcing that he was about to release a collabo with ex-EMB signed artist Peter Blessing.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Seed said that he wanted to upload their new song on YouTube but the people threatening him say they will have it pulled down.

He went on to say that they have also been abusing him over the same and he has screenshots as evidence

The Kumbe Kumbe hit maker said that all he is trying to do is supporting the young musician, as he called on fans to advise him on what he should do.

Seed also lamented the move by EMB where he was also signed pulling down Blessing’s songs each time he uploads them on YouTube.

“So I was supposed to release our new project with PETER BLESSINGS.. but av been getting threats that niki upload wana strike ... coz of Peter ... I have screenshots za hizo texts namatusi wananitusi na madharau mingi sana Zenye hazini furahishi but am not a type of guy wa hizi Kiki that’s why sijakuwa nikiongea ... so guys how can you advice me to do??? Coz am just doing Gods work n supporting this guy anakazana atlist ajisaidie na asaidie mzazi wake but anytime anafanya move inatolewa it’s not fair .. so tuduaje???” said Mr Seed.

Previously, Bahati owned EMB records has had two of Peter Blessing’s songs pulled down from YouTube with copyright after leaving the label.

