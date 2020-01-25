Former Tahidi high actress Jackie Matubia will be hosting a new show on Rembo Tv days after quitting Red cross owned station, Switch TV.

Ms Jackie took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her followers stating that she will be hosting E zone with Jackie on Rembo Tv starting from Monday the 27th of January.

“To all my Fans told you I will be back, bigger and better introducing E-zone with Jackie @ezonewithjackie only on Rembo Tv every single day starting this Monday see you guys there #Tvgirl” read her caption.

Jackie Matubia lands new job after quitting Switch TV

This comes a few days after Ms Jackie announced her exit from Switch Tv barely a year and a half after joining the station.

The former Tahidi High actress, took to social media to inform her followers that she would no longer be on the show she was hosting (Chat-Spot), but promised to be back soon.

“Good morning lovely people it was an honour gracing your screen #Chatspot serving you tea and interacting with you guys…. Thank you @switchtvke for the platform. To my fans I love you guys and will be gracing the screens soon bigger and better… Tuzidi,” readJackie Matubia’s message.

Switch TV’s Jackie Matubia throws an exquisite party as she turns a year older (Photos)

Video (Courtesy)