Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe has for the first time opened up about how her life suddenly changed, after the happenings of 2018 that saw her quit her job.

Ms Maribe, who spoke on the first episode of her new YouTube show The Hot Seat, said she could only compare the experience with someone driving at a high speed and suddenly has to take an emergency break.

“Jacque is at the peak of my career until then all of a sudden you just don’t know how. Life just happens and it’s like you are driving on such high speed and then you have to take an emergency break,” said Maribe.

Jacque Maribe gets emotional as she talks about how her life came to a sudden stop in 2018

She narrated that 2018 was the year that everything happened right for her, and made so much sense, until she was arrested and charged for murder alongside her then boyfriend Joseph Irungu, a topic she could not go into details of, because it's a matter in court.

Ms Maribe however, mentioned that she hopes that she could one day talk about the matter at length.

The mother of one stated that what followed after saw her entire world come crushing down, and she had to quit her job as a journalist and took time off. She noted that life became extremely difficult and she could not understand what was happening.

TV journalist Jacque Maribe

“Getting into 2018 was a very interesting year for me being one of the voices that could actually be heard and taken seriously in the political sphere and leadership. Again being a female senior political reporter, it was an interesting journey having risen like that and all of a sudden you feel like everything is falling into place and making so much sense until one day you have no idea what the world just decides to do. Literally a standstill. Have you ever felt like your world just stopped? And you stop breathing, stop understanding what is going on around you and I know you know what I’m talking about that happened in 2018 that basically just brought my journey as a journalist to a halt so unexpectedly. It’s something I cannot go into details about because legally I’m not allowed to do that, but I hope it’s a conversation that we can be able to have in the future, what I have learnt from it so far, what as a woman it has meant for me, the changes it has brought. But I can say life can just deal you blows and it becomes extremely difficult to understand what has just happened,” added Maribe.

