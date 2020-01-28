Media Personality and reggae Emcee Jahmby Koikai is set to make a comeback in the entertainment scene after four years, as she hosts the Buju Banton concert slated on February 8th, 2019 at KICC, Nairobi.

Faya Mama as most reggae lovers know her, shared the good news via her social media pages, revealing how excited she was about getting back to her grind.

“So after 4 years(due to Thoracic Endometriosis), I will be making a comeback on the biggest show in Kenya with some of the biggest names in the game @mcteargas @deejay_juan @ruffestdjmoh @krissdarlin @zjheno . 8th Feb 2020, at the KICC Grounds. This will be special. This is the comeback year. @nrgradioke @nrgwaveke @bujuofficial. Ok confirmed. Your EMCEE for the BUJU BANTON SHOW 8TH FEB 2020. KICC, YOU KNOW HII ITAKUWA MOTOOOOO!!!!!! SEE YOU THEN!!!!!! Ready to mash it up!!!! @nrgradioke @nrgwaveke @bujuofficial,” shared Jahmby Koikai.

Jahmby Koikai

Recovery Journey

Ms Koikai’s announcement excited a section of her 217K followers who were impressed with her recovery journey, since her return in August last year from the US, where she was undergoing treatment.

“Niaje Nairobi. Naskia melanin popping lakini huku kwetu it's vumbi popping so mkinicheki ntasema chocolate popping mjue ni vumbi ya hii massive yetu. Maze watoi pia mtaani wamegrow maze... Great to be back. Thanking God for all He has done for me. So happy to see my family and you all. God bless you abundantly. Taking a rest and I'll see you all Soon. #JahmbyKoikaiReturns #LongFightToHealing #TheComeBackKid,” she said in a post.

Ms Koikai was diagnosed with Endometriosis, a disease she has been battling from the age of 13.

Jahmby Koikai set for comeback after missing in action for 4 years

Buju Banton in Kenya

Legendary Reggae crooner Buju Banton is set to entertain Reggae lovers at KICC, courtesy of #NRGWave Legends Edition on February, 8th 2019.

This will be the first time for the Legend to perform in Africa. Previously, the #NRGWave has hosted stars like; Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Diamond Platnumz, Burna boy just to name a few.

You can grab your tickets for the Buju Banton Experience at NRG.RADIO https://nrg.radio/ or dial *229*99. Don’t be a last-minute person as tickets are running out with the Golden Circle tickets already sold out.