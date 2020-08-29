Comedian Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has opened up on an new deal that is minting him millions.

The venture began three months ago at the height of the Covid-19 pande,ic at a time when massive job losses and pay cuts were being witnessed as a result of the pandemic.

In a recent interview with fellow You Tuber Tonnie Muriithi, Jalango revealed that his YouTube chanel, Jalang’o TV has so far seen him net 1.8 million shillings.

"YouTube sent us our first cheque in three months of Ksh1.8 million from ad revenue," disclosed the radio presenter during the interview.

Comedian Jalang'o

The amount was raised in three months after the venture started and came from advertisements.

He also makes more money from brand endorsements and visibility with Velvex hand sanitizers being one of the brands that features prominently during the show hosted on You tube.

His channel currently has 200,000 subscribers.

Instagram has also turned out to be a money-making machine for the multi-talented comedian whose story of breaking from poverty continues to inspire many.

He divulged that he earns 3 million shillings from the social media platform by advertising products on his Instagram that has 1.9 million followers.

Clients pay him to post information and advertisements on his Instagram that is one of the most-followed in Kenya.

Jalang’o recently lost his Twitter account to hackers and offered a reward of Ksh 50,000 in a bid to regain the account.

The account has more than 500K followers, a figure that many desire.