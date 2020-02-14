Jamaican Reggae sensation Buju Banton landed in Kenya on Thursday night ahead of his much anticipated Reggae show at the KICC on Saturday.

Upon his touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Buju was welcomed by a team of traditional dancers who also introduced him to the Maasai culture.

Buju Banton who is in Kenya courtesy of #NRGWave Legends Edition will be entertaining reggae lovers with hits like; Hills and Valley, Champion, Not an easy Road, untold stories, Destiny, Trust and Wanna be loved among others songs.

Jamaican reggae sensation Buju Banton lands in Kenya (Photos)

First time for Buju in Africa

This will be the first time for the Legend to perform in Africa. The #NRGWave Legends Edition will be going down this weekend after being postponed last week to allow Kenyans to mourn the late Retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

Revelers looking forward to attend the concert are expected to check in as early as 6PM with the show kicking off at 8PM.

On the decks it will be the likes of; Kriss Darlin, DJ MOH, Teargas the Entertainer and Silver Star many more.

Legends

This will be #NRGWave’s 5th edition and 3rd one in Nairobi. #NRGWave has been a key component of youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic a global standard entertainment experience that is a first of its kind in the country.

Previously, the #NRGWave has hosted stars like; Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy just to name a few and now Buju Banton.

Calling all reggae lovers to grab their tickets early and don't miss out to #NRGWave's Legend edition with Buju Banton live in Nairobi. Don’t be a last-minute person as tickets are running out with the Golden Circle tickets already sold out. Get your tickets at NRG.RADIO https://nrg.radio/ or dial *229*99#

Photos

