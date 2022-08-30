Jamal Rohosafi's ex-wife Amira reacts to young men hitting on her

Amira claims her social media is flooded with flirting messages from young men trying to lure her into a relationship.

The wealthy businesswoman, however, told them to keep off adding she is not interested.

Amira Pulse Live Kenya

"All these little boys coming to my inbox saying hey and hello, I don't have biscuits to give you," said Amira.

Amira has not yet hinted that she is back to the dating scene after parting ways with her husband businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

In November last year, the mother of two had filed for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Amira Jamal Roho Safi wife Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, her ex-husband tried begging her for forgiveness publicly for the emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her leading to their breakup.

Jamal expressed his regrets for the emotional harm he caused her claiming it was not easy for him to take the step but was willing to make up for his mistakes.

Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Amira broke her silence after her husband and businessman Jamal Rohosafi penned down a public apology over their breakup.

In a statement released via her social media pages, Amira confessed that the apology had taken her back to the darkest places she has ever been.

Jimal Roho Safi and wife Amira Pulse Live Kenya

“That apology has taken me back to the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” Amira said in part.

READ :Jamal Rohosafi publicly begs wife Amira for forgiveness

“It is heavy, I can’t comprehend right now but I ask Allah to give me grace. Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live with them,” Amira remarked.