Citizen TV News Anchor Jeff Koinange has expressed disappointment in people doubting his Covid-19 positive status.

On Wednesday, the celebrated Journalist hosted JKLive from home, addressing mental health and stigma being subjected to people who have contracted the deadly virus with the help of Dr. Frank Njenga

A disappointed Koinange, posed a rhetoric question at Kenyans who are still in doubt of the novel coronavirus situation in Kenya.

What is wrong with people?

“Welcome back to JKL, the home edition, working from home after testing positive for coronavirus about nine days ago.

By the way Daktari, a lot of people are tweeting tonight saying is this Guy Sick? He doesn’t look Sick? Am I supposed to be on an IV drip in an ICU or in a morgue for people to realize I have COVID? What is wrong with people?,'' posed Jeff Koinange.

In a quick rejoinder, Dr. Njenga stated that some people wait until the calamity knocks at their door step before they acknowledge that it does exist.

Dr. Njenga's take

“I think people; Jeff people are just people until they see their friend or neighbour … and we saw this in what happened in relation to HIV/AIDS, until your cousin or your sister or your nephew, Wife or even Husband got infected or diagnosed it took years and years for people to understand that HIV was a reality in our community…I think its probably to much to expect that everybody will believe everything they are told, as true as they are. I have seen people say, Hao wamelipwa pesa, it cannot be the case, but what they don’t know is that more trhan 80% of the people who get infected are completely asymptomatic like you Jeff…they will say how can he be Covid positive and still looking strong… I think one of the things that government needs to repeatedly stated to the people is that 80% of the people are asymptomatic,” said Dr. Njenha in part.

Positive Status

Koinange announced through his social media handles that he had tested positive for Covid-19, nine days ago and is currently in self-isolation at home.

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good... NO symptoms...and my Family is fine.

"All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!" read his tweet.