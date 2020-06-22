K24 News anchor Nancy Onyancha and her hubby Joab Mwaura have exited the Mediamax owned TV station after 7 years.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Mwaura bid goodbye to his viewers at K24, stating that it's time to take a break from the Media industry before he makes a comeback. At K24, the Award-winning Journalist worked as an Assignment Editor and features reporter who used to host a segment dubbed Sauti Tajika and Mgaagaa na Upwa.

“Ada ya mja hunena, Muungwana ni kitendo. Umefika wakati wa kukunja jamvi la K24,baada ya Miaka saba.Kwa Kudra zake Jalali,narejea baada ya mapumziko.

#MswahiliWaBara #SautiTajika #MgaagaaNaUpwa” reads Mwaura’s post.

K24 fires its entire newsroom

Joab Mwaura joined K24 in 2013 in a mass exodus that saw top Citizen TV journalists move to the Mediamax owned K24 ahead of the 2013 General Election.

In a separate post, Nancy Onyancha who also had served at the station for 7 years announced her exit from K24 with a post that reads “On to the Next assignment. K24 Tv.it has been 7 years of greatness 👌🏽”.

Mwaura and Onyancha who are an item wedded on August 26, 2019.

Reports indicate that K24 will be sweeping clean its entire newsroom with all the renowned names at the station set to be sent home.

Reports indicate Mediamax employees were last night (Sunday) sacked via a text message from the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020,” Ms Wandera writes in one of the texts reviewed by Business Today.

“The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” Reads the message send to employees.

Those who are said to have received the text message include;

Ken Wariahe Isabella Kituri, Caroline Wambui, Shukri Wachu, Apollo Kamau, Mercy Milanoi, Joy Kiruki, Gloria Milimu,, and Kimani Githuku Dennis Matara, Tony Kwalanda, Fred Indimuli, Eric Njoka, Karen Karimi Shiksha Arora among others.

Sports anchor Tony Kwalanda who has been at the station for 11 years said “I am switching to another station and taking sports to a whole new level. Thank you K24 for the 11 years of GREAT experience. WATCH THIS SPACE FOR MY NEXT MOVE!!! #AVLCHE #WalkofShame #VirusSafaris #MerseysideDerby #SundayLive #tiktokteens #TrumpMeltdown #MercyAndIkeOnCH151”

News Anchor Karen Karimi also bid goodbye to her viewers at K24 with a message that says;

“Halo Twitter Fam Orange heart. It’s been an absolute pleasure gracing your screens at @K24Tv Thank you for all the love and support! It’s time for bigger, better things ahead”

News anchor Shiksha Arora wrote “A fresh start...”

Former K24 news anchor Ian Wafula who now works for BBC could not help it by sympathize with his former colleagues at K24.

“Thinking about my former colleagues over @K24Tv this morning. Some very talented and dedicated people let go in the most undignified manner. The entire newsroom.@shikshaarora_ @eriknjoka @ShonOsimbo @dnmatara @Karimi_Karen @OnyanchaNancy and the list goes on & on. Take heart!@Joykiruki

@MercyMilanoi @KWALANDA @Victoroloo Godspeed.”