Nishikilie hit-maker Joe Jowie and his wife Eleanor Musangi Ndambo alias Ella have raised eyebrows among their IG family after unfollowing each other and deleting photos they had taken together.

A cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that the two love birds who used to flaunt each other’s pictures on social media no longer do that.

The move has led to lots of speculations around their love life, with a section guessing that the two might be going through a rough patch in their relationship. Others argued that the couple might have just decided to take their relationship off social media.

Joe Jowie and Eleanor Musangi Ndambo

Ukiachwa Achika

Despite the noticeable move, both Jowie and Ella are yet to reveal what engineered the act of unfollowing each other and deleting photos.

However, Ella through her Insta-stories hinted that all is not well after putting up a suggestive post that reads; “Some things are better left unsaid…which I generally realize right after I have said them".

She went ahead to share another post listening to Barnaba Classic’s song that says;

“Ukiachwa achika, Ukimwagwa mwagika

Ukitemwa temeka, Penzi mbovu ya nini kung’ang’ania

Roho unaisononesha, Moyo unaukondesha aah

Wakati hujapendeka, Wako wengi wanaokutamani”

In many cases, when celebrities fight or disagree in their relationship, they always rush to unfollow each other and delete IG photos.

Jowie and Ella came out as lovers back in August during an interview on Bonga na Jalas.