Joey Muthengi’s warning to followers after Instagram account was hacked

Media personality Joey Muthengi has warned her followers to be wary of any lucrative deals from her account after it fell into the hands of hackers.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Capital FM presenter notified her followers of the development and asked them not to fall victim of any con deals from the page.

She went on to say that she will have a new account up and running in no time.

“Hey friends, it appears my account has been compromised/hacked. Please do not agree to any seemingly lucrative deals on my behalf. I will open a new account soon. I hope you will follow me there. All the hugs,” wrote Joey Muthengi.

In another post, Ms Muthengi said she was not going to pay anything to get back the account that belongs to her, and she hopes it brings happiness to the person behind the hacking.

“Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account, I pray it brings you Coro… I mean… happiness. I will not ever pay a bribe for that which is mine… not in this lifetime,” added Joey.

Further scrutiny by this writer revealed that Ms Muthengi’s account has been deactivated, and only pseudo accounts remain active.

This makes the sassy radio presenter the latest Kenyan celebrity of fall victim of hacking, joining the likes of Shaffie Weru, Anerlisa Muigai, Jimmy Gait, Pierra Makena and Vera Sidika, just to mention a few.

