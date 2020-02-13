On Wednesday, a team from Johnnie Walker stormed Pulse Live Kenya office, where they treated them to cocktails from their limited edition Scotch whisky brands, Johnnie Walker, a song of fire and a song of Ice.

The event that began at around 4PM kicked off with fun games involving volunteers from Pulse and JW influencers, as well as responding to random questions on the limited edition brands.

The JW team explained to the audience what inspired them to name their whisky brands; a song of Ice and a song of fire, which is a representation of the two big houses in the HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

Johnnie Walker storms Pulse Live office with A Song of Ice and Fire treat

The team also got the chance to sample the limited edition brands by Johnnie Walker (Song of Ice and Fire) and gave their feedback on what they made of the two drinks.

“Song of Fire is very spicy inanikumbusha imara kama simba. It’s a very manly drink, spicy and hot,” said Tony Mukere from Pulse Live.

Njeri, an influencer at Johnnie Walker explained that a song of Ice and Fire is a limited edition pack that people get only once in a lifetime, just like it happened for the White Walker limited edition.

“Johnnie Walker Fire and Ice is in continuation from the collaboration between Johnnie Walker and HBO globally in line with Game of Thrones. The first brand to be launched was the White Walker and it was a success and later on in December we launched Fire and Ice which is a representation of the two big houses on Game of Thrones,” said Njeri.

These limited edition whisky blends are inspired by the powerful houses of Westeros – House Stark (A Song of Ice) and House Targaryen (A Song of Fire) – and are successors to the White Walker by Johnnie Walker limited edition blend launched in 2018.

Together, the two whiskies celebrate the dynamic relationship between the houses, represented by their house sigils – the Direwolf and the Dragon – which fiercely adorn each bottle.

