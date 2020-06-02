Former Milele FM boss Joyce Wa Gituro has landed a new job with Radio Jambo, barely a year after she called it quits, from the Kenyatta owned Mediamax.

Ms Gituro announced details of her new role at the Radio Africa Group station via her social media accounts, revealing that she will be hosting a show dubbed Injili Jumapili every Sunday from 5AM to 10 AM.

She captioned the post saying that the job is a birthday gift from God, and she will begin working next week.

Joyce Gituro lands new job with Radio Jambo

“Some birthday gifts are straight from God! See you on 7th June God willing❤❤

#AcheniMunguAitweMungu #AcheniMunguAitweMungu,” she said.

Quits Mediamax

Before leaving Mediamax, Gituro was the Head of Radio Division at Mediamax Limited.

Joyce Gituro confirmed her departure in 2019 while responding to a fan who wanted to know if the reports of her departure were true at the time.

She went on to state that she left the media group because of personal reasons.

Joyce Gituro lands new job with Radio Jambo

“@jofajeff yes Jeff nimeondoka Milele kwa sababu za kibinafsi,” wrote Joyce Gituro.

Other reports said that the former Radio Division boss resigned over an alleged fallout with Mediamax Acting CEO Kenneth Ngaruiya.