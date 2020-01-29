Juma Jux on vacation with Huddah Monroe, amid breakup reports with Mzungu girlfriend

Socialite Huddah Monroe and Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux caused a hullabaloo online after being spotted holidaying together in Zanzibar, amid reports of Juma’s breakup with her Mzungu girlfriend Nayika.

For the better part of this week, short videos of Ms Monroe and Jux having a good in Zanzibar raised eyebrows among their fans, with a section alleging that the two are dating, while others argued that they are just friends.

As that was going on, Juma Jux’s girlfriend Niyaka was engaging in a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram, when a curious one (fan) wanted to know if the two are still an item.

Not Together

To the surprise of many, Nayika replied with a big No, after being asked if she was still seeing the Sugua hit-maker.

“Are you still with Jux” asked the curious fan.

Nayika responded saying; NO.

A cross Check on their Instagram pages, also indicates that the two have deleted all the photos they ever took together.

Baecation at Serengeti National Park

The African Boy CEO, first introduced his Asian girlfriend to the world back in July 2019. At that time Juma was on a Baecation at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Photos shared on social media, displayed high levels of affections, from the way the love birds were holding each other.

Thereafter, the two started flaunting cozy photos on social media, but since late year the vibe seems to have disappeared.

“No calls, texts Only..! vacation #sumaku. Vacation #sumaku#thelovealbum,” reads Juma Jux captions.

Has Juma hooked up with Ms Huddah Monroe? Has he broken up with Nayika? Only time will tell.