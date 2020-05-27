K24 News Anchor Eric Njoka has been on a two-day bitter rant over frustrations from his Employer, disclosing that he has not been paid for the past two months alongside other employees.

On Monday and Tuesday, Njoka was live on his Instagram page, letting out his frustrations to the world, stating that a lot has been happening behind closed doors, buts it’s time to address them without sugarcoating anything.

Yester-night Njoka mentioned that following his Monday-night rant he was asked to apologize by his boss for dragging the company’s name in his frustrations, a thing he did.

Njoka speaks out

“Today my supervisor came to me and said what said about your boss and company is bridge contract and you need to apologize. I partly apologized but I never owned up to any wrong doing”

“My supervisor comes and tells me about the live I did and what I told people about what’s going on in the company was wrong and bridge of your contract and what I told him is that is my private social media."

“I might have stretched it a little bit and said cruel things about the CEO and the Company and for that I felt there is so much pressure and I’m pained, so I’m not going to apologize for speaking the truth, but I’m going to apologize for is mentioning the head of State, Company CEO, and the rest I stand by it, because the company is frustrating us, it’s frustrating so many people. Some many have families, and if someone is not going to speak for them then, where I go I will regret why I never spoke for them, I did speak for them, because people are real suffering and they can’t speak it out,” says Eric Njoka in the Live.

Looking Drunk

Njoka also lashed out at those who were asking him on matters concerning K24 saying; “what is this that I’m hearing about you and a certain company! Just go to them they will give you all the answers, don’t come for the answers from me, aint gonna give you the answers”.

The news anchor who looked a bit tipsy, went on to say, “Nimekunywa Maji ya Uzima and I feel rejuvenated, ama mlikuwa mnataka kunipatia kitu ingine nikuywe and if you actually feel you wanna come my way. Sijakunywa Kitu and by the way I don’t do Konyagi and I only do Glenfiddich, Captain Morgan and if worse comes to worse na situation ni mbaya sana I do Kenya cane. Everybody thinks that I’m high, every day they come here they think I’m high.”

He added that “I am an angry man and I´m not isolated. Tutadeal na wewe hapo nyuma ya tent. I know who I am and I know where I am at the moment. So if you want to come my way, kuja polepole. Anyway, Kenyans only think about themselves and no one else. I have come so so so far, to take sh*t from people. Just don´t cross my line”

“Stop writing sh*t about me. Because I´ll be like, this guy or this woman wrote sh*t about me that is not right, that is not true. If you wanna write stuff about me, go right ahead! I´ve given you the leeway but let´s meet here. I will deal with you right here! I am a one-man show. Bring it right to me and I´ll bring it right to you. Okay?”