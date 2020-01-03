K24 news anchor Shiksha Arora got engaged to her longtime time on the first day of 2020.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ms Arora announced her new status saying that, “He asked and I said yes”

She went on to thank her boyfriend who goes by the name Salman Manji for making her the happiest woman and for making January 1, 2020 a special day of her life.

K24 News Anchor Shiksha Arora gets engaged to longtime boyfriend (Instagram/Shiksha Arora)

The K24 news anchor could not hide her excitement as she began the new decade engaged to the love of her life, noting that she could not also wait to be with her man for the rest of their lives.

“He asked and I said yes ❤️🙂 Shit just got real, like diamond kinda real!!! 💍 Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & for the most special day of my life! I can’t wait to annoy you for the rest of our lives ☺️ Let’s start with forever now shall we @salman_manji ? 🙂 01.01.2020 👫 #SHIKSMAN Starting the decade engaged,” wrote Ms Arora.

The two love birds got engaged in South Africa where they have been on vacation for some time.

K24 News Anchor Shiksha Arora gets engaged to longtime boyfriend (Instagram/Shiksha Arora)

K24 News Anchor Shiksha Arora gets engaged to longtime boyfriend (Instagram/Shiksha Arora)

K24 News Anchor Shiksha Arora gets engaged to longtime boyfriend (Instagram/Shiksha Arora)

Ms Arora’s close friends and colleagues in the media then took the opportunity to wish them well in the new step they had taken.

carolradull Congratulations Hun ❤

jamila.mohamed1 Yaaaayyyyy! Choti behena is engagedBest wishes yaar! Can’t wait for the Shaadi! Bohot khush hoon yaar! ❤️❤️❤️

kijanapatpaatkenya And there Goes 💥💥💥💥 Big Fam Now👏👏👏👏👏

rosegakuo Yaaaaaaay!! Congratulations boo! Love and light

xtiandela YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!! Congrats Girl!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Harusi Tunayooooo!!!!!!!🔥🙌

maalikakazia Congratulations to you both! ♥️

pascaltokodi Yooooooo👏 congratulations😂👏

serahteshna Finally 😍😍😍😍. So happy for you babe. Remember how we talked about this? Yaaaay!!! Well In @salman_manji . Congratulations my gorge @shikshaarora . Can’t wait to celebrate with the two of you 😍😍😍.

bettymuteikyallo Congratulations sweetheart! So happy for you. Wishing you all the happiness in the world. ❤️

joabmwaura Wali tunasubiri sahani nishanunua

isaiahlangat Wow 🤩 Congratulations @shikshaarora 🎊🎉 I’m so happy for you

nickndeda Wow!!! Superb!!! I love it! Congratulations @shikshaarora