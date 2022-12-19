Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

Khalwale noted that Nyamu is a young woman who loves her husband but it is unfortunate that Samidoh has no idea how to manage his wives.

“Am appealing to KOT to give Sen Karen Nyamu a break. Here is a young man woman who loves her man but unfortunately, the guy has no idea how to manage his wives,” read part of the tweet.

Pulse Live Kenya

The senator went ahead to state that the celebrated Kikuyu singer needs to apologize for his inability to deal with family matters, adding that polygamy is not for boys.

Some agreed with the senator while others asked him to stop blaming Samidoh since it is Nyamu who doesn’t know her place in the relationship, insisting she is the side chick and needs to respect Samidoh’s marriage.

Others wondered why their drama had become a national issue when there were other serious things to talk about.

Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks come a few days after Karen and Edday caused a huge scene where the Mugithi singer was performing.

Physical exchanges began when Nyamu sat on Samidoh’s lap in the presence of Edday. An angry Edday who could not stand being disrespected rose angrily and charged toward senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu anticipating to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu also being escorted away.

Later, she announced the end of her romantic relationship with Samidoh while also disclosing that she was still open to a receptive co-wife.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am a good woman. A good person. I am not the woman the bouncers were ordered to throw out of stage last night.

"I am not the woman who has been busy proving points just to show that I’m not crazy and I’m actually with this person.

"I don’t love drama and I don’t wreck homes. I am however open to finding a great co-wife in future,” Nyamu wrote on Instagram.