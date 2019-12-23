Media personality Kalekye Mumo has for the first time opened up on working with her former co-host Shaffie Weru.

Speaking on her Kalekye Mumo Live and Uncut Vlog, Ms Mumo who was responding to the most asked questions by her fans said working with Shaffie had its moment and it ended.

She went on to say that she did not see a possibility of that happening, adding that life happened and they don’t even talk anymore.

Kalekye Mumo opens up on working with Shaffie Weru again

“As for whether we’ll be back with Shaffie, I don’t think so. That had its moment and that ended... But the truth is, we don’t even quite talk anymore so you know. Life happened,” said Kalekye.

Missing radio

Ms Mumo stated that she misses radio but a lot of things had changed and she would only like to talk about things that would help young people.

She also further noted that she would not be comfortable being on radio because of the current crop of music being played, adding that she will complain every day.

“Here’s the thing, I would say I miss radio. I miss the conversation, the fun and everything although my life has changed a lot now. And the things I’d like to talk about are the more of things that will help the youth because mayoungins you have been confused by I don’t know what’s going on as far as I’m concerned with all the gengetone, and people just shouting out loudly about how they are having sex, how they are raping and its okay. I might not be okay being in a radio station and that’s the music we’re playing coz I’ll complain every day, then I’ll start to sound like a shosh and it’s not that coz I think we all went through a certain age where we liked cool things, but I think it’s changed now,” stated Kalekye Mumo.