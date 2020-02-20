Kamene Goro opens up on how she found out her ex-husband was cheating

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has opened up on how she found out that her ex-husband was cheating on her with another woman.

Speaking during her Kiss breakfast show, Ms Kamene said they had gone for a pool party and in the process, the husband was pushed into the pool.

When they got home they put the phone in rice but the following day, they found out it was dead and she decided to give one of her phones to her husband to use, for the sake of his businesses.

According to Kamene, the phone kept on buffering and she decided to delete all messages but after she was done, a thread of about eight messages came in from a lady asking if her ex was safe and that it was nice seeing him at the party.

The lady also referred to her then husband as ‘baby’.

Kamene Goro narrated that she handed back the phone to her ex-husband who was tensed and couldn’t even speak as she walked out of the room.

Here is what she said;

“I busted my ex-husband the same way. We had gone for a pool party and I think he was thrown into the pool in the middle of the highness with all of his things. So, I had two phones. The day of the pool party was a public holiday, it was a Sunday and which meant Monday was a holiday as well. So it was a very long weekend. So this guy was not going to get a phone and cause of biashara. So we woke up the next morning after putting it in rice and what not and yes simu ime go. I’m like baby boo, si you just use my phone and you can operate your biashara’s with it… I hand it over to him puts in his sim card but it buffering and I’m like its probably because of the messages I have let me clean them up… I take it and start deleting messages msee ako huko anatense and I’m just seeing him uneasy. But as I’m selecting the messages it keeps taking me to the top and I’m upset why the phone is doing that, I didn’t know its new texts coming in so I continue selecting until the last bundle of messages deleted… it was a string of eight other messages from a girl called Rufas. I turned and looked at him and I have never seen such an old man look so down and beaten. I handed over the phone stood up and walked outside the room nikasikia No no no, it was the devil”

Kamene made the revelation while they discussed cheating in relationships with her co-host Andrew Kibe on the morning Kiss.