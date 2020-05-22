Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has for the first time disclosed details of the cordial relationship she enjoys Video Director J Blessing.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Kiss Breakfast host said that J Blessing is the only person that saw her potential and believed in it 10 years ago.

Kamene made the remarks after she shared a picture she took on set with the video director, stating that sometimes God sends people little hints to show them how far they have come.

Kamene Goro reveals little known details about her relationship with J Blessing

The perspectives according to Kamene Goro also remind one of who they are, and where they are headed in life.

“On the set of one of my dreams coming true this very tough 2020 I find the one Gentleman who saw who I was almost 10 years ago and knew where I would be today, and believed.

Sometimes when we get caught up in the duress that is life and what is wrong with it, Mungu will send you a little perspective to remember not only where you have come from and where you will go, but most importantly remind you Who You Are. Be blessed Bro.” she said.

Kamene Goro reveals little known details about her relationship with J Blessing

Kamene Goro spoke on their friendship after they met at a shoot that was directed by the top Kenyan Video Director.