State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has said that she misses being in Studio with her best friend and former colleague Lulu Hassan.

Speaking during an Interview on Milele FM, Kanze pointed out that she doesn’t see herself getting back in the media industry soon, but she misses being in studio with citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan.

“Sitorudi tena yaani ndo nimemaliza na pia miaka nayo imeenda kwa hivyo laizma pia niangalie na mambo mengine. Lakini kile kitu kimoja mimi na miss na kutamani siku zote ni kuwa studio na Lulu Hassan, huwa natamani sana pengine siku moja huenda tukafanya kipindi, tukiwa vinyanya, hata saa zingine natamani usemaji ungekuwa wa watu wawili , aseme leo niseme keho ama tuseme zote kwa pamoja,” said Kanze Dena.

I miss being in studio with Lulu Hassan- Kanze Dena

Exiting the Media Industry

Ms Dena exited the media industry in 2018, after being appointed deputy Spokesperson and deputy Head of Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) at Sate House. Later on, she was promoted to take over as State House spokesperson and Head of Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

“Nashukuru Mungu kwa miaka hiyo Kumi na tano ambayo nimekuletea habari. Na Zaidi ya Yote ningependa kushukuru watu ambao wamesimama na mimi tangu nilipoanza safari hii kule KBC. Kanze hangekuwa Kanze kama sio nyinyi. Ukiwa Mwaminifu kwa Mungu naye anakuwa mwaminifu kwako, na anakushika Mkono unatembeyea naye. Nimeona Uaminifu wa Mungu na kule ninakokwenda na jua ni mkono wake. Na siwezi kusahau Kukushukuru dada yangu Lulu , na najua Nipashe wikendi haingekuwa bila wewe, and I know God has a great plan for you," an emotional Kanze stated.

Ms Dena was been in the media industry for more than 15 years before she was handed the state job on June 5, 2018.