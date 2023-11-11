The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu defends Gachagua over public reprimand after catfight with Edday

Charles Ouma

No it's not a joke sababu story kama hio ilihapen Dubai si joke. It was serious...so the DP was calling him out because it was a lapse on his part squarely - Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has revealed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was justified to issue a public reprimand after she was involved in a catfight with Edday over his baby daddy Samidoh.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Convo, Nyamu opined that the public dress down was in order as the singer failed in managing the affairs of his family.

She made reference to the drama that ensued in Dubai when she was involved in an altercation with Samidoh’s wife during the Mugithi star’s performance on December 16, 2022.

"Mtu kama DP akiongelea hii kitu publicly 'wee unafaa upange one, two three'. How do you take it? Do you take it's a joke or something serious?" Interviewer asked.

"No it's not a joke sababu story kama hio ilihapen Dubai si joke. It was serious and it was a lapse on his [Samidoh's] part. So the DP was calling him out because it was a lapse on his part squarely," the mother of three responded.

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh Pulse Live Kenya

The infamous incident was a mixture of Samidoh music and drama between his women. Physical exchanges began when Nyamu went where Samidoh was seated engaged him a bit and sat on his lap just at the sight of Samidoh’s wife Edday.

Edday's fight with Nyamu in Dubai

An angry Edday could not stand being disrespected by Nyamu and she angrily rose all charged towards senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu looking to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu being also escorted away.

In the wake of the incident, the lawmaker promised not to engage in drama in 2023.

"Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex-Samidoh Muchoki," Karen Nyamu said.

The Senator is romantically involved with singer who parted ways with Edday in a dramatic fallout.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
