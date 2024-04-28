Kate Actress & Jackie Matubia join flood relief efforts with donations to victims

Others have leveraged on their huge following on social media to amplify calls for support with donations trickling in as the number of families affected by the floods grow with the rains expected to continue into the next few weeks.

Award-winning actress, Kate Actress teamed up with fellow star Jackie Matubie this weekend to make donations to families affected by floods.

The duo was joined by a host of friends with a rallying call to action and shared a list of items required by families left homeless, noting that the situation is dire.

“If you live in kiambu county and its environs please remember the Githurai Floods victims , we shared our little contribution today but they are still in dire need of :

1. DIAPERS, 2. FOOD ITEMS, 3. WATER, 4. FIREWOOD, 5. CLOTHES, 6. BLANKETS

Special thanks to @mombasamaizemillers , my dear friends , @jmatubia @chrismurithi @idah_alisha @izareeh ,my ❤️ @livlifeandlearn , and everyone who has reached out to me in the DMs . God bless you all .

“FOR DONATIONS REACH OUT TO PETER KAHAWA WENDANI 0729 148 928 .” Kate Actress noted.

Heavy rains are expected to continue pounding different parts of the country with Kenya Met issuing an alert to residents in different parts on the Nairobi Metropolitan Area to expect heavy rains and floods on Sunday.

“Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi metropolitan this Sunday. Stay weather-aware,” Kenya Met noted.

Flood and heavy rains alert in Nairobi

In the capital, Embakasi East and South are projected to record the highest amount of rainfall above 80 millimetres later in the day.

Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West and parts of Embakasi Central are among areas to be impacted by flooding occasioned by the heavy downpour and poor drainage system with some clogged.

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

Also placed on alert are resident of Mathare where rainfall ranging between 50 and 70 millimetres is expected with flooding likely to strike.

