Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate actress penned down a lovely message for her husband Philip Karanja as he turned a year older.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress commended him for being the greatest man ever and for being her sanity and the father of her children.

Ms Catherine wished him all the best in life and prayed that God may protect him, reward him for his hard work, kindness and selflessness. She further added that they loved him and were blessed to have him in their lives.

Kate actress lovely message to Phil as he celebrates his birthday

"Happy birthday to the greatest man ever ! My sanity , my business patner , my soulmate, the father of my children on this day I wish you the very best in the next phase of your life, may God protect and favor you ,may he reward your hardwork, your kindness, selflessness, we love you so much and we are blessed to have you in our lives . Happy birthday baba K squared" read her post

This comes a few weeks after she was gifted a brand new BMW by Phil, several months after giving birth to Baby K.

An excited Mrs Karanja took to Instagram to share the good news with her over 1.1 Million followers. “Every push has been rewarded. God says try me! Do your part! Mama K 2020 lets ride,” read one of the captions.

Kate actress and Hubby Phillip Karanja acquire a brand new BMW days after welcoming Baby K into their family

Hardworking Queens

The former Mother In-law actress went on to encourage young girls who look up to her saying “Young queens out there, hard work, patience and perseverance still pays. Hardworking girls are still cool. Trust me”.

The new BMW was delivered to the Karanja’s by a renowned car dealer who goes by the name Mwangi Mercedes (Instagram).

“2020 Things Looking Bright 😎 @kate_actress Thanks For Trusting This Dude From Your Village🤣. It Was Awesome Serving You. And Oh Very Humble Personality 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #AskMeAboutCars🚘 #SatisfactionGuaranteed💯.” shared Mwangi Mercedes.