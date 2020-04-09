Kate Actress slams Kenyans attacking President Uhuru for allocating Sh100 Million to artists

Former Mother in-law actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has called out Kenyans who expressed disappointment after President Uhuru Kenyatta allocated Sh100 Million to be shared among Kenyan artists, as a way of cushioning them during the COVID-19 outbreak period.

Ms Kamau said she did not understand why people were bitter about the president’s directive, stating that she knows so many artists who are suffering because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of two said that she is a consumer of local music and she knows many artists need the help given by the President, as she went ahead to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for the bold move.

“Why is there so much bile about this? Please make me understand. I know so many artistes who are almost sleeping hungry or houses closed because of this pandemic, yet still you turn on your radio or tv and they put a smile on your face 😔! AMA labda wewe si wa locals (as the bourgeoisie say) Mimi Niko Sawa and I thank God and will continue to Entertain , but najua wengi wanahitaji this help . Let’s be human. Thank you my president @ukenyatta God bless you 🙏🏿...” wrote Kate Actress.

Uhuru’s directive

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to avail Sh100 million from the Sports Fund to go to Kenyan artists, actors and musicians during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The President also announced that Kenyan artists will earn an additional Sh200 Million in royalties starting April, money that will be channeled through the Ministry of ICT, innovation and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Kenya Copyright Board.