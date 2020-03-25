Popular TV actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate actress has expressed her gratitude to fans who have religiously watched Ma’empress show, as it airs the season finale tonight.

Kate who played Eve in the show revealed it was a great experience for her and also thanked her fellow cast mates, Phil TV crew and Maisha Magic East who aired the show.

"It was a great run, I have no idea how I carried ‘Eve ‘as heavy🤰🏽 as I was ... I sincerely thank you , our fans for the love and support. Bila nyinyi hakuna sisi ! @philittv crew thank you for being so patient and understanding through the journey, my fellow cast mates you are all amazing @maishamagiceast thank you for the platform 🙏🏿 #Maempress takes a bow tonight ASANTENI SANA . Which character did it for you ??? Tag and appreciate them ❣️❣️🙏🏿" shared the Harpic Ambassador.

Kate actress’ message to fans as Ma’empress show airs the season finale tonight

Ma’empress is a TV drama series that revolves around the life of five urban women who despite the challenges they go through, are still held together by their strong friendship.

The main actresses on the show include Renne (Neomi Ng’ang’a), Tasha (Brenda Mwai), crystal (Minne Kariuki) and Zawadi (Nyokabi Macharia).

Fans were disappointed by the news revealing that the show is one of the greatest in Kenya filled with talent and amazing characters who kept the show lively. They also commended her impressive acting skills adding that they will miss the show.

Kate actress’ message to fans as Ma’empress show airs the season finale tonight

Here are some the comments;

nyamaicynthia Nooooooo ! And the way I enjoying watching how your tv hubby was playing you . 😢😢😢 I absolutely loved all the characters each was unique and very interested just like a girl’s squad in real life

k.i.r.i.x.r.u.t.h.y ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this was one of a kind I loved it every day..... All characters for me were amazing each brought it out very well....until next time

keshie.joe Noooooo, you just cant🤦‍♀️

bilhahnjeri Maempress was a dope show loved u all we will miss you

mimahmwas The whole crew was on another level will really miss it

usarime Are u serious what am I supposed to do with my life without Renee na crystal

dmh.hair.studio That is so soon 😢

ne_kessa 😢😢😢 It was so much fun

ciko_morgan The one show that brought the reality of the current situation.. Great job guys.. You all did it to the maximum.. @kate_actress you acting eve, was soooo🔥🔥🔥