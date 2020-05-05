Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) News anchor Bonnie Musambi is mourning the death of his mother.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the news anchor cum radio presenter shared a picture with his mother revealing that they took the picture last week, but now she is no more.

“Ai mum!😭😭😭😭 We took this photo just last week, now today you have left me!!!!!! What??? I will need 50 years to believe this,” said Musembi.

KBC News anchor Bonnie Musambi with his mother who has passed

In another post on twitter the news anchor said, “My mum has passed on.”

Following the announcement his colleagues in the media industry and friends sent their messages of condolence to the Musambi family.

@BettyMKyallo Pole Sana bro.

billymiya Duh! Pole sana kaka nakuombea subra wakati huu mgumu, na Mola ailaze roho ya mama pahala pema peponi

mwazighe_254 Sorry brother... God will quide you through during this hard time

nambela.isaac Pole kaka. Mungu amuliwaze nyote.

mwandeben Pole sana,Mungu wa mbinguni awape nguvu wakati huu mgumu

sumailih_junior Poleni sana Bonnie and the entire family... May she rest in peace

resiato_ray_cie Am really sorry @bonniemusambikbc, take heart and be strong, may God comfort you and your family during this trying moments