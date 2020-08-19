Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has cautioned all presenters looking forward to interview her daughters and younger sister Cebbie to be cautious with the kind of questions they ask.

The mother of five warned that anyone interviewing her kids should keep off her children’s painful past and focus on important issues because they will never understand why they are being raised in a single family.

Akothee’s reaction comes days’ after her first born daughter Vesha Okello was interviewed by Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni an interview that seems to have triggered her bitter rant.

Akothee with her Kids

“To all presenters, gossipers and the rest, keep off my children's past out of your interviews/ mouths, anytime you call any of my children for an interview, stick to the questions you said you will ask. Don't try to gain impact with my children's painful past, they don't know and will never understand why they are raised in a single family 💔 in as much as they play strong ,there is a broken heart somewhere 💔 the stigma they have gone through ,is enough .

Leave my children's past out of your dirty mouth, they have never healed from being raised by a single mother, I sold my soul to bring them up the way they are , some people who went through this have never forgiven their parents( sad) , I thank God that my children forgave us 🙏,since I always instilled the heart of forgiveness in them since they were young 🙏 Seing their father & mother loitering in different relationships is not funny or something to be proud about 💔 can't you be sensitive for once idiots ?" warned Akothee in part.

Akothee and her daughters

Madam Boss went ahead to ask those interviewing her kids to be to be sensitive about other people’s family and to avoid mentioning her name when interviewing her sister Cebbie because she is a brand on her own.

“The fact that your homes are not out on social media ,doesn't mean you people are living a fantastic life, I am happy that your children wake up and can call mummy and daddy , they can see both of you cuddle and it provides a sense of security 💪 be happy while it lasts .You have never felt the pain of rejection and divorce . So leave us alone. Some of the presenters are stuck in toxic marriages just to keep the face for the public ! The same shit you condon in your marriages, just to keep a name ,is the same shit that made some of us thrown out 🙏it was not our wish .

I would realy have loved to live with my Jared,raise our children ,but it was not just ment to be🙏, I would have also loved to live with papa Ojwang ,but it dint work out 🙏,now I tried with papa Oyoo ,it don't work out too. So what else do you want to hear?. Soon you will invite Oyoo to come and explain how he felt when mommy was locked down with corona,or when mummy is not at home & they have to stay with dad , bitches BE SENSITIVE WITH PEOPLES FAMILIES.I WILL INSULT YOU VERY BAD🙄 ALSO THOSE INTERVIEWING MY SISTER , CONCENTRATE ON HER SHE IS MY ELDER DAUGHTER & LEAVE MY NAME OUT OF HER INTERVIEWS.SHE IS A BRAND ON HER OWN. 🚫" wrote Akothee.