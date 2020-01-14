Producer and song writer Kelechi Africana has come out to speak on the dangerous cartels derailing the music industry in Mombasa County.

In an interview with Willy M Tuva , the Ring hit maker revealed that the cartels had artistes whom they support and choose over other talented artistes.

Asked whether he had approached Governor Joho for support in terms of business or music, the singer disclosed that there were cartels which made it difficult to get to Governor Hassan Joho.

Kelechi Africana speaks on cartels blocking Mombasa artistes from reaching out to Governor Joho

“Issue ya Cartel Iko sababu mi hata sikuwa kwa ile show ya kuvuka mwaka. Kuna mtu amabaye aliyeko pale ambaye alianza muziki 2019 ilihali mi nikakosa nafasi. Kila mtu na watu wake,” said Kelechi.

The Love me hit maker went ahead to add that the cartels were choosing artistes who did not have talent, something that made the industry in Mombasa not to grow.

"Kupembeleezana na mtu huwa sipendi halafu mtu kama anajua kazi yako inastahili na anaona kwamba inastahili na anaeka mtu ambaye anajua mtu hatamsumbua kwenye upande wa hela inakua kuharibu kazi katika upande wa Mombasa,” added the singer.

Asked whether he thought if singer Susumila and Gaze were part of the cartel since they are closely associated with Joho, the songwriter said he thought they were part of it.

“Kama wao ni cartels ndio maana wanahusika. Wanjiita cartels I think ni wao,” said Kelechi.

The singer also revealed that during the video shoot of the song Ring which Joho had sponsored, he encountered a lot of challenges which made him threaten to expose the cartel.

"Kipindi cha kushoot ring tulivutana sana. Nakumbuka kuna kipindi nilipigia Nezoh akaniambia Kelechi wewe video yako imesemekana haifanywi mimi nikaambia jamaa Fulani mi nimefanya show nyingi za Joho so kama hawa watu hawafanyi, waambie hili swala nitalieka wazi mtandaoni jamaa akaniambia haina haja so acha mi niongee nao, so kesho kutwa nikapigiwa simu bro kuja ufanye video"

The songwriter went ahead to request Joho to focus on the Mombasa Music industry because the art is dead and artistes were really suffering.

“Joho Aangalie Sanaa yake ya Mombasa inakwenda vipi kwa sababu ukilinganisha Sanaa zote Mombasa ndio sehemu ambayo Sanaa haiendi popote. Wasanii hawaendelei ndio maana nimehama. Presenter wa Mombasa anakua juu kuliko msanii mpaka inabidi umuabudu presenter ndio akupe show ya elfu tano." concluded the singer.