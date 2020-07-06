Award-winning Kenyan journalist Ken Mijungu has gone fully into legal consultancy under his firm called “Ken Mijungu Legal consultancy” days after he was axed from Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

On Monday, Mijungu put up a post with details of his new home days after he was rendered jobless by the retrenchment that was witnessed at Nation Media Group.

Going by the details in the photo, the Ken Mijungu Consultancy firm will be offering legal services in the following fields; Legal, Immigration, Finance, Property, imports and Exports.

Ken Mijungu reveals his next course of Action after being fired by NTV

He captioned the post; “Believers will always be believers Mathew 6: 26-34”.

Mijungu who is a Lawyer by profession, worked at NTV for Seven years until July 3rd, 2020 when he was fired among other top talents.

“The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned," shared Mijungu.

His Journey in the media industry began on February 28, 2008 at Regional Reach, that later changed its name to Mediamax.

“I was there for 4 years before I went to CCTV Africa for about 15 months, then in February 2013, I came to NMG. Actually, this is the longest I have been at a place” said Mijungu in a past interview.

