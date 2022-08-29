RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Noti Flow spends weekend with new bae

Cyprian Kimutai

This comes only months after she broke up with King Alami

Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow
Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow

Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow seems to be a rejuvenated woman after introducing to the world her new girlfriend.

Taking to her social media handle over the weekend, Noti Flow shared a reel with her new bae on a boat heading to an unknown location. The caption reads "My new gal pretty af tho 😜 🥰 #newlove 🌈"

In the less than 90-second-long video, faces of the rapper and her new bae are strategically hidden from the camera.

Reactions from Netizens

just_mar.k Love is here 💞

lucecitaecheverria Enjoy the love ❤️

rhondaswan So nice 😍😍😍

loulou.j.morgan So beautiful 💫✨🥰💜💫✨🥰💜

norren254 Congratulations girl, wish you all the best❤️❤️❤️

It appears the Foto Moto hitmaker, intentionally hid her new catch, months after the former broke up with King Alami.

In a Q&A session on April 23, Noti Flow confirmed that she was not on speaking terms with her then girlfriend King Alami.

The rapper further explained the events which led to the recent breakup, saying that she confirmed some rumours that had been doing rounds concerning Alami.

"There were rumours going round that she's an escort, I confronted her but she denied. So last [Friday] night she told me she was going to her cousin's birthday party in Westy, I felt she was lying and decided to follow her on the low and yeah, she went to Runda instead. Some big house. Some old baba opened the gate for her, they hugged and kissed," Noti narrated.

READ: Reactions as rapper Noti Flow brags about spending Sh500K per week

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Noti Flow spends weekend with new bae

Noti Flow spends weekend with new bae

Forbes Africa unveils top 20 musicians in Africa

Forbes Africa unveils top 20 musicians in Africa

Eli Omundu reveals amount they stole from Jalang'o as he begs for re-hiring

Eli Omundu reveals amount they stole from Jalang'o as he begs for re-hiring

Eve Mungai responds to question of when she will have children

Eve Mungai responds to question of when she will have children

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend receive prestigious YouTube award [Photos]

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend receive prestigious YouTube award [Photos]

Jalango's village staffer shows off 23 year-old dread locks [Photos]

Jalango's village staffer shows off 23 year-old dread locks [Photos]

Comedian Nasra reveals why she has no problem being a second wife

Comedian Nasra reveals why she has no problem being a second wife

Diamond publicly shares kiss with Zuchu despite denying dating [Video]

Diamond publicly shares kiss with Zuchu despite denying dating [Video]

Professor Hamo celebrates former radio colleague Jeff Koinange in well penned message

Professor Hamo celebrates former radio colleague Jeff Koinange in well penned message

Trending

Comedian Eric Omondi

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

Anne Kansiime and Gerald Ojok

‘He told me not everything in life is comedy’ - Kansiime on splitting with Ojok

Dennis Ombachi aka Roaming Chef gets featured on First We Feast

Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

Eric Omondi's persona Divalicious appears in dance video wearing a woman's bodysuit

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit [Video]