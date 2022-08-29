Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow seems to be a rejuvenated woman after introducing to the world her new girlfriend.
Noti Flow spends weekend with new bae
This comes only months after she broke up with King Alami
Taking to her social media handle over the weekend, Noti Flow shared a reel with her new bae on a boat heading to an unknown location. The caption reads "My new gal pretty af tho 😜 🥰 #newlove 🌈"
In the less than 90-second-long video, faces of the rapper and her new bae are strategically hidden from the camera.
Reactions from Netizens
just_mar.k Love is here 💞
lucecitaecheverria Enjoy the love ❤️
rhondaswan So nice 😍😍😍
loulou.j.morgan So beautiful 💫✨🥰💜💫✨🥰💜
norren254 Congratulations girl, wish you all the best❤️❤️❤️
Noti Flow reveals reason for breakup with King Alami
It appears the Foto Moto hitmaker, intentionally hid her new catch, months after the former broke up with King Alami.
In a Q&A session on April 23, Noti Flow confirmed that she was not on speaking terms with her then girlfriend King Alami.
The rapper further explained the events which led to the recent breakup, saying that she confirmed some rumours that had been doing rounds concerning Alami.
"There were rumours going round that she's an escort, I confronted her but she denied. So last [Friday] night she told me she was going to her cousin's birthday party in Westy, I felt she was lying and decided to follow her on the low and yeah, she went to Runda instead. Some big house. Some old baba opened the gate for her, they hugged and kissed," Noti narrated.
