Noti Flow spends weekend with new bae

Taking to her social media handle over the weekend, Noti Flow shared a reel with her new bae on a boat heading to an unknown location. The caption reads "My new gal pretty af tho 😜 🥰 #newlove 🌈"

In the less than 90-second-long video, faces of the rapper and her new bae are strategically hidden from the camera.

Reactions from Netizens

just_mar.k Love is here 💞

lucecitaecheverria Enjoy the love ❤️

rhondaswan So nice 😍😍😍

loulou.j.morgan So beautiful 💫✨🥰💜💫✨🥰💜

norren254 Congratulations girl, wish you all the best❤️❤️❤️

Noti Flow reveals reason for breakup with King Alami

It appears the Foto Moto hitmaker, intentionally hid her new catch, months after the former broke up with King Alami.

In a Q&A session on April 23, Noti Flow confirmed that she was not on speaking terms with her then girlfriend King Alami.

The rapper further explained the events which led to the recent breakup, saying that she confirmed some rumours that had been doing rounds concerning Alami.