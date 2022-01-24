RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into stretch limo [Photo&Video]

Denis Mwangi

Check out some of the most unusual limos in Kenya such as Isuzu Trooper, Landcruiser VX, Nissan Sunny, Chrysler and Range Rover.

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into a stretch limo
Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into a stretch limo

Nairobi roads have become a canvas that motor vehicle enthusiasts and mechanics are using to showcase their nice wheels and expertise.

Just days after a Ferrari 458 was spotted in Nairobi, the newest wonder comes in the form of a BMW X6 stretch limousine that was seen cruising along the Thika Superhighway.

BMW X6 was a successful experiment for the manufacturer the company decided to create one of the first SUV coupes in the world and now a Kenyan decided to take that experiment further.

Soon after a video of the BMW stretch limo was shared on Twitter over the weekend Kenyans did not withhold their thoughts about it.

While a section of netizens praised the mechanic behind its transformation, others questioned the structural integrity of the modified vehicle.

Just a week before, another car, a Toyota Mark II stretch limo was spotted, showing that Kenyans are very creative people.

Toyota Mark II limo in Kenya
Toyota Mark II limo in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The heavy investment in modifying the vehicles shows a niche in Kenya’s VIP transport industry which has been served by high-end luxury cars.

One of the first cars to be transformed into a stretch limo was a Nissan Sunny B14 by John Wathanga, a former lecturer.

I was curious about things electronic in my childhood, but I found elegant limos irresistible. I realised that it costs an arm and a leg to import a limo. The lack of an assembly line locally made me venture into this business,” he said during a past interview with the Standard.

A Nissan Sunny stretch limo
A Nissan Sunny stretch limo Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, different car models have been turned into limos including a Toyota Landcruiser VX, Chrustler 300, Range Rover Sport and Isuzu Trooper.

Toyota Landcruiser VX limousine
Toyota Landcruiser VX limousine Pulse Live Kenya
Isuzu trooper limousine
Isuzu trooper limousine Pulse Live Kenya
Chrysler limo
Chrysler limo Pulse Live Kenya
Range Rover limousine
Range Rover limousine Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

