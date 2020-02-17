Kenyans love bringing down their own – Sportpesa CEO says after Donald Kipkorir remarks on gambling

Sportpesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri has said that Kenyans love bringing their own down, after City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s remarks on gambling in Kenya.

In tweets seen by Pulse Live, Kipkorir had said that European countries were terminating contracts with the sports betting company, but Kenya was still holding on to it with even prime time news having sponsorship from betting companies.

He went on to say that Kenyans don’t respect hard work and they prefer gambling with everything.

“Ireland then now England is terminating all contracts with SportsPesa. These are highly developed Countries who have decided to do away with gambling in Sports ... Kenya, a poor & miserable country is excited with gambling & Prime Time News is even sponsored by Betting Companies. .... In Kenya, we love gambling in our economy & in our politics ... We don’t respect hard work ... No wonder conmen can make Kshs. 39B in 23minutes!” wrote the Lawyer.

Captain Karauri in his response said that Kipkorir’s sentiments were not true and the biggest betting company in the world was based in England.

He added that it could probably be the biggest betting company in Kenya currently.

“This is so far from the truth. The biggest betting company in the world - Bet365 resides in England. Kenyans love bringing down their own, and now the same Bet 365 is probably the most popular betting site in Kenya, more revenue for them and more tax revenue for the UK,” said Sportpesa CEO.

Their exchange came after English Football Club Everton announced that they will terminate their sponsorship deal with Sportpesa at the end of the current season.

Halting operations

Sportpesa, which was Kenya's largest sports gaming firm, announced plans to exit the Kenyan market, citing hostile regulations in 2019.

The decision to halt its operations in Kenya came after months of a protracted legal battle with state agencies that saw the firm lose its bid to halt taxation.