ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans miss out at TikTok Top Creator awards as Nigeria & S.A. scoop all trophies

Denis Mwangi

Despite the notable presence of Kenyan creators in the nominee pool, the coveted titles ultimately went to their counterparts from Nigeria and South Africa.

Vivian MaChuene Chuene, TikTok Entertainment, Sub- Saharan Africa ; Tyler ICU (Song of the year 2023 Winner); Tumeloza and Thami Majola, Executive Head Brand Marketing & Communication at Vodacom
On February 9, the electrifying energy of creativity filled the air as TikTok rolled out the red carpet for the region's most exceptional content creators at the prestigious 2023 Top Creator Awards.

The glittering event, held in Johannesburg, was a celebration of innovation, talent, and dedication within TikTok's vibrant community across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This gala extravaganza not only showcased outstanding content across various categories but also underscored TikTok's unwavering commitment to empowering creators.

Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa iremide (Nigeria)
Despite the notable presence of Kenyan creators in the nominee pool, the coveted titles ultimately went to their counterparts from Nigeria and South Africa.

The absence of Kenyan winners might leave some supporters disheartened, but it underscores the fierce competition and diversity of talent within the region.

Some of the Kenyan nominees included;

  • OfficialKinuthia  (Trailblazer of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa category)
  • _someothergirl, (Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa category), Lifestory328 (Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa category), Foodstakenya (Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa category)
  • Nairobidisclosure (Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa category)
  • Startimeskenya (Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa category)

Bianca Sibiya, TikTok's Head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed the essence of the awards, stating, "The #TopCreator2023 awards give us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate our talented content creators from across the continent. We're incredibly proud and inspired by these creators, who significantly impact their communities through innovative, engaging, and captivating content. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees."

The ceremony was a vibrant spectacle, featuring dynamic performances by renowned artists such as Tyler ICU and Thozi Music, alongside a special appearance by the TikTok Top Creator Overall Winner for 2022, Dennis Ombachi.

Dennis Ombachi (TikTok Top Creator overall winner 2022) handing award to iremide (Nigeria) Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa
Dennis Ombachi, affectionately known as the Roaming Chef, is renowned for his famous phrase 'Chop tomato and onion, done,' and for his stellar career as a retired rugby player.

Ombachi's sporting legacy includes representing Kenya 7s at the 2016 Summer Olympics and being part of the squad that competed for Kenya at the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Russia.

The collaboration between TikTok and Vodacom exemplifies a shared vision of nurturing talent and empowering creators economically, contributing significantly to Africa's burgeoning digital economy.

TikTok remains at the forefront of creative expression, offering a platform where creators can connect, inspire, and thrive.

The Top Creator 2023 awards not only celebrate the boundless creativity within the TikTok community but also set the stage for future innovations in content creation, paving the way for even more remarkable achievements in the years to come.

  • Sports Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Nezcatt (South Africa)
  • Gaming Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: khalamanja_ (Nigeria)
  • Entertainment Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)
  • Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: _iremide (Nigeria)
  • Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: @olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)
  • Africa Rising Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Afrolecia (South Africa)
  • Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)
  • Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Tyler ICU
