On Monday, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was gifted two goats by a delegation from the Maasai Community that visited him at Parliament buildings for his exemplary work of teaching students via his Online classes.

What caught the attention of many Kenyans was the legislator's decision to name the two goats ‘Raila and Uhuru’.

A section, felt that it was not right for him to liken goats to such influential people in the Country, while others argued that naming them ‘Raila and Uhuru’ meant that he will take good care of the goats because their names represent people he looks up to.

MP Babu Owino gifted two goats by a delegation from the Maasai Community

Babu Gifted

“Today at Parliament, I received a delegation from the Maasai community who gifted me with two goats 🐐 🐐 for the good job we have been doing by teaching the Kenyan children. I named one goat Raila and the other Uhuru,” wrote Babu Owino.

For months now, Owino has been taking students through revision of several subjects via his social media pages, basing on the fact that Schools were closed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Also Read: Kenyans react to Babu Owino’s morning tweet on Coast leaders threatening to ditch Raila Odinga

Reactions from Kenyans

shadyadelgush “😂😂😂 why Raila and Uhuru? Keep up the good work though”

alimsodi “@he.babuowino na hope zote ni dume cos ya majina zao..ndio wasianze balaa ikuwe ooh alipandilia nani 😂😂😂”

stephkalonji “😂😂😂 oh Lord... Raila and Uhuru look happy 😂😂😂 mhesh, you've made my night! @he.babuowino that's a good one!!”

wangarekenya “Is it symbolic or literally that's what you mean? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

MP Babu Owino gifted two goats by a delegation the Maasai Community

nebulazzkenya “Tutachinja zote 25 December 😂😂😂😂😂”

_victorsenior_ “Ingekua kondoo ungeita Ruto 🔥😂”

suzettemitchellemachiavelli “The only important names in kenya you can name your new borns now👌👌👌. TIBIM”

abdi_w_ahab “Make sure you don’t slaughter them since you named them after Raila and Uhuru”

ceyish “🤣🤣🤣🤣 wakizaa Waite UhuruRuto”

emmanuelnyakiba “In short we're being led by two goats.... Enyewe wewe Babu uko na guts 😃😃”

hayati.neink “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂tutachinja mazishi Yao ikifika🤮but tuombe tu wasiishi Kama moi miaka mingi😂😂😂”

elviskatana “Beberu ndio Raila na Jike ndio Uhuru ama inakuwaje?”

dan_maobe ‘True sana, those two goats wametuweka pabaya as a country”