A section of Kenyans showered BBC World News Correspondent in the US, Larry Madowo with lots of praises following his recent interview with World’s billionaire Bill Gates that aired across all their platforms.

Netizens, made Madowo a trending topic on Twitter, with many expressing their contentment in his presenting skills and the milestone he has been able to achieve in his Journalism career.

During the interview, Madowo and Bill Gates touched on the effects of Covid-19 of the world’s economy, Covid-19 vaccines and how the pandemic has paralyzed the annual Goalkeeper’s event that operates under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

An exited Larry also wrote; “Catch my interview with Bill Gates all day today across the BBC, on TV and radio, wherever you are in the world.”

BBC's Larry Madowo and Bill Gates

Most promising young leaders

In the recent past, Madowo has been scaling new heights in his career, as just the other day he was named among 115 worlds’ most promising young leaders under the age of 40 by the World Economic Forum.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders, mentioned that Madowo earned the recognition after successfully launching six new business TV shows for African audiences as the BBC Africa Business Editor.

Here are reactions from Kenyans on Larry Madowo’s interview with Billi Gates;

Media personality Terryanne Chebet said, “Levels, Omera, Levels!!! (Say 'levels' like a Sethefriken)”

kenncmw “Good stuff. Ask him why he wants to use Africa as a testing ground for his lethal vaccines. And how much his foundation has already paid our govt for signing to that”

abyagina “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Well done sir you have outdone yourself 🇰🇪🇰🇪”

macksjuma “Go Larry I am just proud of you. But then muulize alifanyaje mpaka akaomoka 😂”

andrewmboloi “From TTTT to the world, mungu akiamua uomoke no one can say no”

andrewh254 “The other day you were interviewing the notorious police spokesman Charles Owino today it's Bill gates you are truly scaling the heights of your job”

UntitledHK “Miguna Miguna told larry Madowo his not a journalist Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy, hope he watched the interview with Bill Gates”

Nico Kibet “Larry Madowo has set the standards high; with values in media. Greatness knows no country!”