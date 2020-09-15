On Tuesday, Kenyans expressed mixed reactions to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior’s sentiments on the ODM party.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Junior said that the Orange Party needs to find its way back to the basics of their agenda, and what they stand for as a party.

He went on to state that the party is not just about private jets and slay queens, and abusing rival politicians, part of which was highly interpreted as throwing shade at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

He pointed out that the party has a clearly drawn development agenda in its manifesto, and that is what politicians allied to the party should focus on, including service delivery to the people and protecting the rights of every citizen.

“We as ODM need to find our way back to basics, we’re not just about private jets & slay queens whilst abusing rival politicians, we have a development agenda clearly outlined in our manifesto, let’s focus on service delivery, democratic space, protecting private citizen rights,” read Raila Junior’s tweet.

After the morning tweet, netizens responded expressing how they felt about his words on the party. Those allied to ODM claimed that he should watch his statements, while those allied to other parties said Junior was making more sense compared to his father.

