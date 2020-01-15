Kenyans on Twitter have been wowed by a video of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s last born daughter Winnie learning how to ride a Motorbike.

In the video shared by Winnie, she is seen trying to balance on the motorbike and is able to shift gears though not as comfortably as a pro.

In the tweet, the young Odinga stated that it was her mother giving her motorcycle riding lessons and by the end of the day, she will be looking for passengers to carry home.

Winnie Odinga

“Mom giving me Bajaj lessons in Kisumo this morning. By 5 O'clock I'll be charging passengers. #UberBike,” tweeted Winnie Odinga.

This wowed netizens who flooded her post with comments, some asking why and where her protective gear was, as required by law.

Here are the comments;