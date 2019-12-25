Kenyans on Wednesday reacted to a video of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga displaying his impressive cooking skills.

The video was shared by Mr Odinga’s daughter Winnie who said that the video was taken when he decided to prepare German breakfast for his family.

The former Premier’s daughter also took the time to wish Kenyan happy festivities.

“Sometime ago dad hopped on the stove and whipped together a German breakfast! Delicious! Happy holidays!” she wrote.

Video

Kenyans on Twitter got a glimpse of the video and here are their reactions;

@MigunaTEAM today what have seen the RT Hon @RailaOdinga is doing in the kitchen reminds me that a man should no how to cook even if a wife ran a way children will eat as usual. and above all #MenOfOneRib polygamy can help.

@RoyOdhiambo12 Great man.....Family man

@sarowiwa95 Was he speaking German? Mimi imenipita

@Obi_kenya001 Merry christmas and Happy new year, enjoy breakfast made by Baba wa taifa. We celebrate you as a family

@cliffmatrianga Just like that MIKA "stoves" get an endorsement

@ixocelestial I am hungry because I can't afford a Meal

@ScoVie5 Wooow. ..happy holidays

@Jakodwar_1 Umejaribu.. Ipuonjo baba tedo. Congratulations. Merry Christmas

@Kenlivewire Mano Baba emachiedo kamano... duh... Baba is best in everything yawa..

@abdinurdude Beautiful...happy holidays jakom n princess

@tangapatrick311 This man Jakom never ceases to amaze. Merry Christmas.

@jonkirui Stove....? Let me concentrate on my chapo na mushere...

@Yassinyusufyy beautiful..he is the father of our nation

@dalai_kip Merry Christmas

@RailaOdinga my president, as u humbly fix breakfast the Sugoi master is looting our nation dey