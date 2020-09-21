Kenyans have expressed a series of mixed reactions after a viral video of MKTV presenter getting emotional during an unplanned interview with President Uhuru Kenyatta went viral.

In the video, the presenter identified as Denis Mudy met President Uhuru and got overwhelmed with emotions, to the point that he could not even ask the President a question.

“So, guys welcome this is MKTV channel and today I’m in Mombasa and I have a guest who is President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta… it’s unbelievable,” the presenter is heard saying as he gets overwhelmed with emotions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been at the Coast was out on Sunday evening inspecting Government projects in Mombasa.

After the video surfaced, Kenyans from different parts had different things say, about the presenters’ conduct, some standing by her, while others insisted, he should have conducted himself better than he did.

Here are their reactions;

khaligraph_jones Jamaa Ako sawa, Hope his Channel Grows, He did well, People here saying he should have Contained himself na wakiniona Kwa Street Wanaanguka Kwa mtaro Sababu Ya kustuka, sembuse President?

terencecreative He has helped the nation at least we are sure now hakuna Corona tunaweza piga show,Bora audience waweke mask kwa kidevu 😂😂😂😂😂😂

nickmudimba He is good!

yycomedian He has not wasted any opportunity...What most people don't know is how hard it is to even be 10 meters around the president..men in black kwanza...we can actually count journalists who have interviewed the president because he is a big deal,....ako overwhelmingly speechless...he is helpless...Ako tu sawa...

salimo_254 Honesty, he was not contained, as a journalist, you learn to maintain your professionalism and grab every opportunity, he was supposed to make historic interview, but the chance slipped off... He ought to do better next time!!!!! The emotions overtook the journalist he is....

_cashina He was overwhelmed we dnt blame him ata mimi i will act that way 🙌🙌🙌🙌 i cnt blame him at all

bwibo_namala_kavi He was in AWE.... I personally don’t know what I would do if I met him face to face ... so I cannot judge this guy.... he was simply in a state of confusion ... at least he remembered his name👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

karanjabrian Noo...he should show some high levels of professionalism. Emotions aside