Mama hit maker, Kevin Bahati took to Instagram to promise his wife Diana Marua of the biggest and the best wedding in Kenya, after the Corona pandemic comes to and end and people have resumed back to their lives.

"After this Corona I Promise you the Best| Biggest Wedding that +254 has ever Seen❤️...... Let's Pray God all Comes Back to Normalcy 🙏❤️🙏" read Bahati's comment.

His response came after Diana showered hubby Bahati with love and praises, thanking him for creating beautiful in her heart, adding that she will never trade his happiness for anything in the world.

I promise you the biggest wedding Kenya has ever seen - Bahati to Diana Marua

“I'll never trade this happiness for anything. I am Blessed 🙏 After hii Rona @bahatikenya let's explore this life with a big spoon. Thank you for creating beautiful memories in my heart. Always and Forever my reasons ❤❤❤” shared Ms Marua.

Fans congratulated them, revealing that they were anxious for the wedding.

Ever since the two went public with their relationship, netizens have been on their neck, keeping an eye on the state of affairs between the two. They have received a lot of criticism especially since Diana is older than Bahati.

You mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each?

This comes a few hours after she defended herself following allegations that she had stolen two designer handbags and sandals.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua dismissed the implication, wondering why she would have stolen them yet she had spent a generous amount of money on the lady, catering for her Uber transport and drinks.

She asked her not to be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time.

“Surely; With all this stories you're creating, innocent me, I didnt know you had a motive behind all this while you insisted to leave your bag at my compound without wanting us to confirm what it was carrying.. in your 'last minute' rush. But for God's sake you mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each, while pesa tuu nilikulipia Drinks na your Ubers was worth a house rent Somewhere?? 🤦‍♀️ Don't be a Comedian you can't be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time. Anyway thanks for making me Trend Nimeongeza interactions na followers Kibao I'll be hitting 1M sooooon! 😉 all In all Nakuombea mazuri, May God Bless you if that's how you Chose to pay back 😘” shared Diana