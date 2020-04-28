Self-proclaimed President of Single mothers Akothee has welcomed Ezekiel Mutua’s 50K reward with both hands for being the most improved artiste in Kenya, stating that she will spend the money on Charity.

“I really appreciate Daktari First and foremost, thank you very much for acknowledging my Talent💪 this means alot to me 🙏🏾 Secondly ,thank you very much for the 50,000 ksh, I really needed it at this particular time 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I will send it straight to those ladies who worked in night clubs and can't get anything to feed their children , most of them emailed me at their point of dead Ends . GOD BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @dr.ezekielmutua 💪💪 An ngama miya ema apako 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” reads Akothee’s post.

Ezekiel Mutua offers Akothee 50K for being most improved artiste in Kenya

Mutua rewards Sakaja and Akothee

On Monday, the KFCB Boss awarded Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his sons for putting out the most creative video on Covid-19; with Akothee as the most improved artiste in Kenya.

“Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja & sons are the winners of the most creative piece of art in raising awareness on COVID-19. Esther Akoth alias Akothee takes the trophy for the most improved artist in Kenya. Her online messages and content of late are very inspiring. 50k for both!” announced Ezekiel Mutua.

Akothee clash with Mutua

Last year, the moral police criticized the Abebo singer for performing in Skimpy outfits that left little to imagination, saying music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell.

"Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupids stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What's worse is to see grown up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment. We have lost it as a nation. People like Akothee cannot be the role models for our daughters. Music doesn't have to be dirty to sell. How I wish artists like Akothee would know how much influence they have on our youths and try to use that influence to produce content that is edifying. This kind is crass, moronic and a theatre of the absurd. It's demonic to the core and only appeals to debilitating and incorrigible perverts and brainless audiences. Akothee must stop this idiosyncrasy. There's no dignity in for her or her audience,” read Dr. Mutua’s post.

However, following the criticism, Mutua acknowledged that Akothee's online content and messages have really improved.

"Her online messages and content of late are very inspiring " said Mutua

