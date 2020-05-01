Morality cop Dr Ezekiel Mutua on Friday launched an attack on CNN journalist Anderson Cooper who had just announced the birth of his son during his AC360° show.

The KFCB CEO termed the surrogacy process Mr Cooper and his husband went through to have their son as "warped".

"But they had to get a normal woman to get pregnant using his normal seed and carry the child in a normal womb and give birth in a normal way....see the warped logic?" Dr Mutua tweeted.

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua goes too far in latest attack on CNN anchor Anderson Cooper

Dr Ezekiel Mutua attacks Prof. Makau Mutua

Dr Mutua had just moments earlier attacked Professor Makau Mutua over the Prof's support for Kenyan film "Rafiki".

"Prof. Makau Mutua, the distinguished law Prof in the prestigious State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo Law School, is marketing the film 'Rafiki' that was banned by the Kenya Film Classification Board in 2018 for promoting lesbianism

"This Professor is a product of a union between two people of the opposite gender but he wants to distort the definition of family and undermine the sacrosanct institution. This is disturbing.

"The Board wishes to make it clear that the film 'Rafiki' is banned in Kenya. It, therefore, cannot be distributed, broadcast or exhibited anywhere in the Kenyan territory, through any medium including digitally," his Facebook post read in part.

