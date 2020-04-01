Kenya Rapper Khaligraph Jones has refuted claims that he his giving out money to his fans who have been affected by the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user purporting to be Khaligraph Jones announced that he will be giving out Sh20, 000 to 30 people who have been affected badly by COVID-19.

“For the love that you've shown me ever since I started singing until today. From a cypher rapper in Kayole to the best rapper in Nigeria. I have decided to give out 20k to 30 people. Kindly Comment with your Mpesa/Account No. Stay safe during these tough times. We will overcome" reads the post for the Impostor.

Khaligraph Jones comes clean on reports of giving out money to people affected by COVID-19

Stop Blowing up my phone

However, in a quick rejoinder Papa Jones dismissed the reports, stating that they were made by an impostor and Netizens should be vigilant to avoid being duped by cons.

He added that he doesn’t have money to give out because he has also been affected by what’s going on around the world.

“Fake Account Alert, 🤣🤣🤣, Kindly stop Blowing up my phone, I Woke up to 200 missed calls today, Corona Virus has affected us All, There is no money 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #respecttheogs” warned Papa Jones.

A cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that the fake Twitter account that made the allegations has a following of 39K People, while Papa Jones official handle has a following of 138K People.